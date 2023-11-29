Royal expert Angela Levin tweeted “Let's hear Prince Harry's views about his family and skin colour"

Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row

Royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin has said that the Duke of Sussex has stuck between a ‘rock and a hard place’ after the Dutch version of Endgame named two royals in race row.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Let's hear Prince Harry's views about his family and skin colour.

“Despite being stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meghan on one side. His family he has been awful to on the other.”

The royal expert continued, “Is he (Harry) too scared to disagree with Meghan?”.

Angela’s remarks came amid reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racists", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming any member of the Firm for raising "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, which has been translated in different languages around the world, was released on Tuesday.

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, per GB News, Scobie says over the Dutch version of Endgame, "There's never been a version that I've produced that has names in it."