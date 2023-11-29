 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row

Royal expert Angela Levin tweeted “Let's hear Prince Harry's views about his family and skin colour"

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row

Royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Angela Levin has said that the Duke of Sussex has stuck between a ‘rock and a hard place’ after the Dutch version of Endgame named two royals in race row.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Angela tweeted, “Let's hear Prince Harry's views about his family and skin colour.

“Despite being stuck between a rock and a hard place. Meghan on one side. His family he has been awful to on the other.”

The royal expert continued, “Is he (Harry) too scared to disagree with Meghan?”.

Angela’s remarks came amid reports, the Dutch translation of the Endgame appeared to name the "royal racists", that Meghan Markle had claimed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 without naming any member of the Firm for raising "concern" over Prince Archie's skin colour.

Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, which has been translated in different languages around the world, was released on Tuesday.

Speaking to RTL Boulevard, per GB News, Scobie says over the Dutch version of Endgame, "There's never been a version that I've produced that has names in it."

‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims video
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims
Alicia Keys talks strength & the power of aging
Alicia Keys talks strength & the power of aging
Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' branded a lightweight to be forgotten
Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' branded a lightweight to be forgotten
Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax
Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax
Omid Scobie receives massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as ‘Endgame’ names royal racists
Omid Scobie receives massive support from Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu as ‘Endgame’ names royal racists
Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’ video
Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family