 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family

The royal family shared photos of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary on Instagram recently

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family
Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family

Crown Prince of Denmark, Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary have rubbished rumours of any rift with latest engagement after "affair" speculations rocked the Danish royal family in recent weeks.

The royal couple were photographed together with climate ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen, apparently denying rumours of any rift.

The Danish royal family shared photos of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary on Instagram with caption which is translated as, “Denmark's climate ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen yesterday gave (the royals) a status on the Danish climate efforts ahead of the UN's upcoming climate summit COP28 in Dubai in December.

“The UN's COP climate summits have - with some exceptions - been held every year since the first UN climate agreement in 1992, and this year His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will visit the summit together with, among others, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.”

Recently, the Spanish magazine published photographs of Prince Frederik in Madrid with the Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, sparking rumours of an "affair".

Later, the royal family issued statement saying they "do not comment on rumours or insinuations".

Frederik and Mary, who is originally from Australia, got married in 2004 and the couple have four children together.

Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’ video
Piers Morgan reacts as Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racists’
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Prince William set to face Harry at a 'funeral' amid allegations of leaking private details
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Sandra Oh and Awkwafina weigh in on working with Paul Reubens
Al Pacino’s ladylove Noor Alfallah dispels the idea of marriage with actor video
Al Pacino’s ladylove Noor Alfallah dispels the idea of marriage with actor
Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Omid Scobie faces major blow as ‘Endgame’ names ‘royal racist’
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Translated copy of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' names the royal racists
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs receives another blow amid SA allegations
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic video
Omid Scobie issues statement on ‘royal racist’ after 'Endgame' error sparked panic
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Paris Hilton breaks silence on 'hate filled' attacks against son Phoenix
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince Harry was 'hoping' for 'reconciliation' from William after 'Spare'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'
Prince William 'fully embraces' path to 'duty' to become more 'disciplined'