The royal family shared photos of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary on Instagram recently

Princess Mary, Prince Frederik spotted together after ‘affair’ rumours rocked royal family

Crown Prince of Denmark, Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary have rubbished rumours of any rift with latest engagement after "affair" speculations rocked the Danish royal family in recent weeks.



The royal couple were photographed together with climate ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen, apparently denying rumours of any rift.

The Danish royal family shared photos of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary on Instagram with caption which is translated as, “Denmark's climate ambassador Tomas Anker Christensen yesterday gave (the royals) a status on the Danish climate efforts ahead of the UN's upcoming climate summit COP28 in Dubai in December.

“The UN's COP climate summits have - with some exceptions - been held every year since the first UN climate agreement in 1992, and this year His Royal Highness the Crown Prince will visit the summit together with, among others, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.”

Recently, the Spanish magazine published photographs of Prince Frederik in Madrid with the Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova, sparking rumours of an "affair".



Later, the royal family issued statement saying they "do not comment on rumours or insinuations".

Frederik and Mary, who is originally from Australia, got married in 2004 and the couple have four children together.