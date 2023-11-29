James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details

Previously, James Cameron also compared filming of 'Avatar 3' with Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

James Cameron plans to invest an extensive amount of time in the post-production phase of Avatar 3, claiming it’s more than the typical duration spent on the entire film.



During a recent breakfast event for TV New Zealand, the acclaimed Wellington-based filmmaker revealed when should the audience expect the sequel.

"We’re into a very hectic two years of post production right now, so it’ll be Christmas of ’25," he said.

In 2022, the Titanic director told Entertainment Weekly that he has adopted an "unconventional approach" to film scenes for both Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 concurrently, alongside the first sequel.

Using Netflix's Stranger Things as an example, the Oscar-winning director said that the strategy is to prevent the aging of younger cast members over time.

At the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year, James also provided a glimpse into Avatar 3 and unveiled details about the incorporation of fire as the new symbolic element.

While staying cautious of not revealing too much, he also hinted at the introduction of two new cultures.