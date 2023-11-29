Taylor Swift rules Spotify Wrapped 2023 

 
Taylor Swift continues to dominate the global music industry as she earns the title of the most listened-to artist in the UK and worldwide on Spotify Wrapped 2023, with an impressive 26.1 billion global streams.

Entertaining a massive fan base of over 108 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform, the achievement marks a consecutive win for the 33-year-old popstar, who also secured the top spot in the UK in 2022.

In addition to her Spotify success, Taylor's year has been financially successful as well with estimates suggesting that she has generated nearly $5 billion in consumer spending during the US tour of her Eras Tour.

Notably, only two UK artists, Drake and The Weeknd, joined Taylor in the top five most-streamed artists in the country.

While Taylor continued to reign as the most-listened-to artist in the UK, she also claimed the top spot internationally, marking the first time in three years that Bad Bunny did not hold the global crown.

The Puerto Rican rapper secured second place with his 2023 most-streamed album Un Verano Sin Ti, amassing a staggering 4.5 billion streams since January 1.

