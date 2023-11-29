 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’

A celebrity psychic has made bold predictions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ongoing romance

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

File Footage

A celebrity psychic has made bold predictions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ongoing romance.

The pair sent the internet into a frenzy in September when the 33-year-old singer showed up at multiple NFL games to cheer the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end. 

Later, they confirmed their romance in October when the two stepped out holding hands for a date night in New York City.

On Wednesday, Australian celebrity psychic Georgina Walker discussed their relationship on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, and claimed that "marriage is on the cards" for the couple.

Read More: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major step in relationship amid Eras tour break

Despite the fact that Taylor and Travis have been dating for two months only, she added, "'This relationship is good because he's not in the music industry. He's a celebrity, he understands fame."

She further continued, "I think they both want to settle down. So I wouldn't be surprised if there's a ring on the finger. They're both clucky and want to settle. It's a good time."

Read More: Travis Kelce friends ‘still in shock’ he’s dating Taylor Swift: ‘This is the real deal’

Recently a tipster privy to the Mirror claimed that Taylor and Travis are moving in together, "They want to spend some quality time together, which they haven’t been able to do because of their work commitments."

Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Robert De Niro's friends 'not surprised' he lost civil trial
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Dolly Parton shares unique mode of communication
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking being the primary source to 'Endgame'
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details video
James Cameron reveals ‘Avatar 3’ release details
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
Prince William's reaction to Omid Scobie's Endgame exposed
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift video
King Charles, Prince William’s friends give befitting reply to Omid Scobie’s claims about rift
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
‘Supporting actress’ Meghan Markle lacks ‘class’ like Kate Middleton
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Prince Harry stuck between ‘rock and hard place’ over royal race row
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on singing in movie 'Wonka'
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
‘This isn’t the end game!’: Paul Burrell drags Harry, Meghan pal over new book
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
Shiloh to join dad Brad Pitt on his 60th birthday risking wrath of brother Pax
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims video
King Charles extends support to Prince William after Omid Scobie’s bombshell claims