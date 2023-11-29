Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce want to ‘settle down’

A celebrity psychic has made bold predictions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ongoing romance

A celebrity psychic has made bold predictions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ongoing romance.



The pair sent the internet into a frenzy in September when the 33-year-old singer showed up at multiple NFL games to cheer the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end.

Later, they confirmed their romance in October when the two stepped out holding hands for a date night in New York City.

On Wednesday, Australian celebrity psychic Georgina Walker discussed their relationship on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, and claimed that "marriage is on the cards" for the couple.

Despite the fact that Taylor and Travis have been dating for two months only, she added, "'This relationship is good because he's not in the music industry. He's a celebrity, he understands fame."

She further continued, "I think they both want to settle down. So I wouldn't be surprised if there's a ring on the finger. They're both clucky and want to settle. It's a good time."

Recently a tipster privy to the Mirror claimed that Taylor and Travis are moving in together, "They want to spend some quality time together, which they haven’t been able to do because of their work commitments."