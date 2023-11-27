Taylor Swift unveils release date for 'Eras Tour' streaming

The announcement comes after Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour in Brazil

File Footage

Taylor Swift recently made an exciting announcement about her record-breaking concert film The Eras Tour movie.



Taking to her X account (formerly known as Twitter), the 33-year-old singer shared that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will now be available for rent on demand from December 13, which also happens to be her birthday.

According to Taylor’s announcement, the extended streaming version will include three bonus tracks of Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote.



“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” Taylor added.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour opened at the AMC theaters on October 14 and became the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America as it crossed the $100 million mark domestically.