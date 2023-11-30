 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on his anti-semitic lyrics

Bianca Censori defends her husband Kanye West after the rapper is slammed for anti-semitic lyrics in new track 'Vultures'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Photo Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on his anti-semitic lyrics
Bianca Censori extends support to Kanye West after his song Vultures is slammed for anti-semitic lyrics.

In addition to this, Kanye was spotted dancing to the same track along with his pal Chris Brown in Dubai, which again backfired on them both.

Lately, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has also received hate for performing this track during another concert in Dubai.

With that being said, Kanye West’s seemingly estranged wife has come to defend her husband.

According to Daily Mail, the Australian architect has broken silence on these allegations and is determined to defend Kanye “until the end of time.”

The same source also exclusively quipped to the publication and said, “She knows that things get taken out of context.”

“She knows that Kanye is not anti-Semitic and he is definitely not racist,” tipped the insider before signing off.

Read More: Kanye West, Bianca Censori rift’s real reason laid bare after viral dance video

As fans will know, this comes after Bianca Censori was reported to be maintaining a distance from her husband Kanye West during an outing in Dubai. 

