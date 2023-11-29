Zack Snyder gets honest about DCEU's actors who were embroiled in various controversies during their hero stints

Zack Snyder's airs clear stance on DC's 'controversial heroes'

One of the titans of old DCEU, Zack Snyder, has opened up about the actors of the previous universe, whose roles were overshadowed by their controversies, such as Ezra Miller and Amber Head.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Man of Steel filmmaker shared sweet words about The Flash star, "[They] did a great job in that Flash movie. It's very difficult to play against yourself."

Before DC's tentpole release, the 31-year-old was dogged by multiple allegations of harassment, which prompted the arrest

Later, the DC hero publicly apologized for troubling behaviour and agreed to seek mental health treatment.

Following Ezra's shenanigans, the Batman vs Superman director shared his opinion about Aquaman star Amber Heard, saying, "I just don't get it. If other people don't like her, I don't know what to say. I would work with her in a second."

Since the end of the James Wan-directed film, reports have been making rounds that the actress's role was reduced in the sequel as the film reportedly went into reshoots. However, the DC filmmaker stood his ground on his creative decisions.

"I pitched that the first film would be a 'Romancing The Stone'-type thing — an action-adventure romantic comedy — while the second would be an outright buddy comedy. I wanted to do 'Tango & Cash!," he told Empire Magazine.