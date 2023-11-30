Kayla Nicole previously revealed that she took therapy before Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's romance became public

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on unfollowing NFL circle

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole recently opened up about ending contact with his NFL friends like Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany as she unfollowed them on social media.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old reporter held a Q&A session on her Instagram when one of the followers asked her about dealing with the loss of friendships.

"Friendship breakups are tough. But it's apart of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve - because losing that bond can be heartbreaking," she penned.

Moreover, she made a clear reference to disconnecting with the Mahomes and continued, "I do think it's important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people."

Kayle wrote further: "The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I've communicated to these people why I've had to publicly make the decisions that I made."

The fitness enthusiast added to her advice by saying that people going through friendship breakups should shift focus, "The new friendships will forge in time."