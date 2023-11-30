 
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'

Thursday, November 30, 2023

Chiefs star Travis Kelce calls MGK bribing offer 'intriguing'

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Kelce have called Cleveland home. Thus, the former has hilariously made the NFL’s tight end an enticing offer: $500,000 to leave the Kansas City Chiefs and come onboard the Cleveland Browns.

The offer comes in the recent New Heights podcast episode, where the Houston rapstar urged the 34-year-old to switch sides.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if, due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander, I did not insert this question personally,” the Home rapper told the hosts on the podcast.

He added, “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want.”

And to sweeten the deal, the 33-year-old added, “As well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools — both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant, if you would just come home and put on these colors right here.”

Drawing a burst of big laughter, the brother-duo was stunned by the offer. “You know that was the original dream, dawg,” the athletic star added. “You know that was the dream!”

Travis, meanwhile, acknowledged the offer was “intriguing,” however, the Ohio native ruled out any major decision for now.

“You know how much we love the East side of Cleveland, the Heights,” he shared. Adding, “I’m not gonna lie, the situation’s pretty good in Kansas City.”

He continued, “My fingers [are] crossed, there is no decision that needs to be made right now, but just know my offer is real, and it’s on the table."

