Travis Kelce breaks NFL record, thanks 'Tay' (Taylor Swift) for support

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance have been the talk of the town since rumours started circulating around for the first time three months ago. The adorable couple has now moved in together as a body language expert previously expressed that the pair might get engaged by Christmas 2023.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end has recently revealed his girlfriend's nickname during his appearance at brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. He referred to the Midnight hitmaker as "Tay."

According to the Daily Mail, this cute nickname of Taylor Swift was revealed when both NFL star discussed Travis's record of becoming the the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards after competing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Instagram post mentioning Travis's record was liked by Swift, to which the NFL star thanked his love interest, stating, "Thanks Tay. Appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting. What's the next question?"



Jason was the one who brought the attention of his brother towards his record that led to revelation of nickname of the chart-topper.

Jason said, "You may not care about the records but you know who does? A 92 percent by the name of Taylor Swift."

92 percenters are notably the nicknames given to fans and listeners of the New Heights podcast.

"That's right, she liked an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record," Jason added.