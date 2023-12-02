 
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Gigi Hadid recently received backlash for her social media post which could affect Bradley Cooper, source

Saturday, December 02, 2023

Gigi Hadid fears her controversies are affecting Bradley Cooper’s career

Gigi Hadid has reportedly decided to stay away from limelight for a while so that any of her controversies would not affect her alleged beau Bradley Cooper’s career.

The supermodel recently sparked backlash over a social media post. She fears that this backlash might be used against Cooper, who is gearing up for the release of his film Maestro on Netflix.

Speaking on the matter, a source told Daily Mail, “Not that she is making what is happening with Bradley public, but as he is embarking on his new film coming out and he is looking to get nominated, she doesn't want to ever have him answering any questions about anything she does or says.”

“She doesn't want to provide any collateral damage to his career and the relationship they are trying to pursue,” the insider added.

The source went on to say that Hadid has decided to avoid any “limelight” the next few weeks as “she would love for her words to die down and she wants to see where her apology takes her and where that all lands.”

“Many people have been rattled by her words and it is making an impact on her livelihood. She isn't fearing for her life, but she knows she made people uncomfortable that she works with and may work with in the future,” the source added.

Hadid wants to make amends for her words and not get cancelled over her social media stances, the insider said, adding that the model is focusing on getting back to work and “make things right.”

