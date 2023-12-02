Taylor Swift earns whopping amount from Spotify

In 2023, Spotify crowned Taylor Swift as the top global artist after she received 26.1 billion streams

Taylor Swift earned a whopping amount from Spotify this year after the platform globally crowned her as the top artist.



According to Variety, the 33-year-old pop artist is set to earn more than $100 million from the music app in 2023 after her songs received 26.1 billion streams.

In November alone, Taylor has made around $104 million, and if she continues to maintain her record in December, the outlet claims she will rake $130 million from the streaming giant.

On Wednesday, Spotify revealed the Bad Blood hitmaker as the top artist, followed by other musicians including Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Drake and Peso Pluma.

While Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero made it to the top 10 songs list, her Lover album was ranked number seven.

The update comes after Taylor's Eras Tour helped her become a billionaire, as per a Bloomberg news analysis published in October.

Her net worth reportedly increased to $1.1 billion after she started her global tour earlier this year, according to the site.

On the other hand, Washington Post claims that the Eras Tour is expected to earn $4.1 billion overall which will make it potentially the highest-grossing tour in history.