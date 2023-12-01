The comment comes after a tabloid claimed Taylor Swift married Joe Alwyn in 2020 or 2021

Taylor Swift's rep calls out tabloid fueling Joe Alwyn marriage rumors

Taylor Swift's longtime publicist called out a social media page for claiming that the singer had gotten married to her ex Joe Alwyn.

On Thursday, the rep took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a screenshot posted by DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that shares celebrity gossip, in which they claimed that Taylor and Joe held a marriage ceremony in 2020 or 2021.

“It was NEVER made legal. I have no reason to lie!” the account penned.

Slamming it as false news, Tree wrote on her feed: "Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post.”



Moreover, she demanded for the tabloid to be held accountable for the "pain and trauma" they cause with “posts like these."

Previously, DeuxMoi wrote in a now-deleted post that the 33-year-old singer's You're Losing Me track was inspired by a miscarriage.

During their time as a couple, Taylor and Joe dodged engagement rumors several times as the latter once told WSJ. Magazine: "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins."

The Lover crooner, who is now dating NFL star Travis Kelce, also addressed the speculations in her song Lavender Haze, singing: "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride/ the only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife."