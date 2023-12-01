Taylor's appearance in London comes after she completed the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour

Taylor Swift jets across continents for Beyoncé's big night

Taylor Swift appeared to be very energetic as she jetted from Kansas City to London to attend her idol Beyonce's Renaissance film premier on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Midnight hitmaker turned heads with her floor-length silver spaghetti strap dress. The pop sensation ensembled her look with signature red lipstick and wore open-toe heels to the occasion.

Both acclaimed singers posed at red carpet and took pictures together.

Earlier in October, Taylor Swift took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to queen Bey as she wrote, "I am so glad I'll never know what my life would have been like without Beyonce's influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility."



Taylor continued, "She's been guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was actually a fairytale."



It has been reported that Taylor and her beau have moved in together in Travis's $6 million mansion to spend some quality time together.