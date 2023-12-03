Will Smith opens up about the experiences he faced after the Oscar controversy

Will Smith after Oscar slap: ‘My virtue is not yet perfected'

Will Smith’s life went upside down after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. After the headline-making controversy, the actor opened up about his life in one of his first public appearances after the slap-gate.

In a chat at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, the Suicide Squad star said, “What I’ve experienced in my adversities of the last couple of years is I have to be clear about: I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission."

He continued, “I have always wanted to put good into the world, I have always wanted to make people smile, I have always been devoted to the process of joy and inspiration. I want you to feel good; I am here because, in my deepest heart, I want you to feel good."

However, the Oscar winner added, ”My virtue is not yet perfected. I am in the process of perfecting my virtue. The greatest thing that has happened is I have been deeply humbled and deeply inspired to perfect my light."

He noted, "That’s what this next phase of my life is going to be – perfecting and shining my light as brightly as I can on as many people as I can.”