Kate Middleton's uncle accuses Omid Scobie of milking the pot with his niece

Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just taken on Omid Scobie in his scathing piece, following the ‘vile’ attack on Kate Middleton.

All of this has been referenced in Mr Gary Goldsmith’s piece for The Daily Mail.

In that piece Mr Goldsmith bashed the entire book and said, “The whole book is just a tapestry of gibber and falsehoods sewn together with his personal opinion.”

At the end of the day its “Scobie milking his relationship with the Sussexes for every cent it's worth and stirring up a pot which has been stirred enough.”

“Let's face it, this one-sided snidey account will make it even harder for any of the Royal Family to reach out to Harry and Meghan now or in the short-term future.”

“From the first page to the last, all Scobie does is re-tell well-worn stories, but with a particularly vicious slant, using terms such as 'pliable', 'tightly controlled' and 'carefully assembled' to scoff at Kate.”

“He even pursues the laughable theory that Carole orchestrated Kate's relationship with William, pushing her daughter to choose St Andrews University in a bid to meet William when, in fact, she would rather have gone to Edinburgh.”

For those unversed, the excerpt from Omid Scobie’s book says, “The Middleton strategy involved more than just aristocratic affectation — Carole calculatingly placed Kate right at the centre of young Prince William's world.”