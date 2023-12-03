 
menu
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods

Kate Middleton’s uncle accuses Omid Scobie of milking the pot with his niece

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods
Kate Middleton’s uncle breaks silence on Omid Scobie’s tapestry of falsehoods

Kate Middleton’s uncle has just taken on Omid Scobie in his scathing piece, following the ‘vile’ attack on Kate Middleton.

All of this has been referenced in Mr Gary Goldsmith’s piece for The Daily Mail.

In that piece Mr Goldsmith bashed the entire book and said, “The whole book is just a tapestry of gibber and falsehoods sewn together with his personal opinion.”

Read More: Palace staff receives new orders after Omid Scobies ‘Endgame

At the end of the day its “Scobie milking his relationship with the Sussexes for every cent it's worth and stirring up a pot which has been stirred enough.”

“Let's face it, this one-sided snidey account will make it even harder for any of the Royal Family to reach out to Harry and Meghan now or in the short-term future.”

“From the first page to the last, all Scobie does is re-tell well-worn stories, but with a particularly vicious slant, using terms such as 'pliable', 'tightly controlled' and 'carefully assembled' to scoff at Kate.”

Read More: Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row

“He even pursues the laughable theory that Carole orchestrated Kate's relationship with William, pushing her daughter to choose St Andrews University in a bid to meet William when, in fact, she would rather have gone to Edinburgh.”

For those unversed, the excerpt from Omid Scobie’s book says, “The Middleton strategy involved more than just aristocratic affectation — Carole calculatingly placed Kate right at the centre of young Prince William's world.”

Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Jennifer Lopez optimistic about the future after major regrets
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley Cyrus STILL at odds with dad Billy Ray Cyrus
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Kate Middleton’s uncle calls Princess Diana comparisons ‘offensive’
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Dua Lipa calls it quits with Romain Gavras
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?
Kanye West, Bianca Censori parting ways before anniversary?
Bianca Censori’s loved ones ‘happy’ over Kanye West break?
Bianca Censori’s loved ones ‘happy’ over Kanye West break?
Omid Scobie’s ‘weaselly’ take on Kate Middleton ignites rage
Omid Scobie’s ‘weaselly’ take on Kate Middleton ignites rage
Eddie Murphy names ‘The Candy Cane Lane’ co-star he ‘clicked’ with
Eddie Murphy names ‘The Candy Cane Lane’ co-star he ‘clicked’ with
Cardi B makes stunning runway debut, gets applaud from Kim Kardashian
Cardi B makes stunning runway debut, gets applaud from Kim Kardashian
Billie Eilish says her queer identity was ‘obvious’
Billie Eilish says her queer identity was ‘obvious’
King Charles not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew?
King Charles not going to ‘pardon’ his brother Prince Andrew?
Relationship trouble for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?
Relationship trouble for Harry Styles and Taylor Russell?