Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden attended the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton receives family support amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently received support from her brother James Middleton after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame allegedly named the royals in race row.



Kate Middleton alongwith her husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday night.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden also attended the Royal Variety Performance with William and Kate.

Later, taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, the future king and queen shared their video from the event with caption, “What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind-the-scenes for making the #RoyalVarietyPerformance happen.



“The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important.”

The royal couple’s post has garnered thousands of hearts shortly after they shared it on social media.

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton also extended support to his sister and brother-in-law by pressing the heart button on the post.