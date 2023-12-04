Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez celebrate ‘anniversary’

Brooklyn Beckham has left fans confused with an anniversary post with Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez both

Brooklyn Beckham confused fans over the weekend with a curious anniversary post that included his wife Nicola Peltz as well as their close friend Selena Gomez.



Uploading a photo that showed himself standing between the two ladies, Brooklyn captioned it "our anniversary" despite having married Nicola back in April.

Naturally, followers were perplexed by Selena's inclusion in the shot. Some questioned if the trio were in a "throuple" while others noticed Selena appeared to have her hand around Brooklyn's back.

"Selena being in Brooklyn Beckhams anniversary post was not on my bingo card,” joked one fan.

“Happy anniversary you three,” quipped another fan.

Another fan noted: “Not their real anniversary though, they got married in April. What's he referring to lol”

One eagle-eyed fan wrote, "Trying to read the comments to see if anyone else has spotted it but where is Selena’s hand???"

Her presence on what was supposedly an anniversary post between Brooklyn and Nicola raised eyebrows.

While Selna was quick to shut down past rumors of a relationship with Brooklyn years ago, deeming him too young at the time, it seems their friendship has grown close.

Speculation over their dynamic was further fueled by Selena, Brooklyn and Nicola's luxury yacht trip together to ring in the new year in Mexico.

The Only Murders in the Building actress posted photos from their celebrations and referred to herself jokingly as Brooklyn and Nicola's "plus one."

Brooklyn's weekend Instagram left fans puzzled over the nature of his relationship with Selena over his wife Nicola, given the context of an "anniversary" post.