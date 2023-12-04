 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Nicolas Cage to announce retirement soon?

Nicolas Cage shares he is eyeing retirement after a couple of movies

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 04, 2023

One of Hollywood's top actors, Nicolas Cage, is moving toward calling it a day as he shared he has three to four films left in him.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 60-year-old said, "I may have three or four more movies left in me."

He continued, "I do feel I've said what I've had to say with cinema. I think I took film performance as far as I could … I do want to get much more severe and stringent in my selection process … I want to say bye on a high note."

"What do I want to do with those 15 years, using my father as the model?" the Ghost Rider's star referred to his father's death, who died at 75.

"It occurred very clearly to me that I want to spend time with my family … I'm starting to cement my plan," the Oscar winner added.

Appeared in over 100 feature movies, Nicolas has a rich career with groundbreaking roles in 1983's Valley Girl and 1996's Leaving Las Vegas.

