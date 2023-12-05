 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift chants support for Travis Kelce with adorable nickname

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce during a recent game of Kansas City Chiefs against Green Bay Packers

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Taylor Swift recently cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce during his recent NFL game in Wisconsin.

A fan video captured the 33-year-old singer yelling “Come on, Trav” from a VIP suite at Lambeau Field when the Kansas City Chiefs were up against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lover crooner chanted for the tight end alongside famous WAG and her new bestie Brittany Mahomes.

Not long ago, Travis also referred to Taylor with a pet name on an episode of podcast New Heights which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Read More: Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname

It was when the Philadelphia Eagles center discussed how the Chiefs star became the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards.

Jason then mentioned that the Grammy winner had “liked” the Kansas City Chiefs’ Instagram post about the achievement to which Travis replied, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you supporting the Chiefs page.”

Recently, a celebrity psychic named Georgina Walker made bold predictions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ongoing romance on an episode of The Kyle And Jackie O Show.

Read More: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash

Despite the fact that Taylor and Travis have been dating for two months only, she claimed, "I think they both want to settle down. So I wouldn't be surprised if there's a ring on the finger."

