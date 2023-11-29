 
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift a ‘sweet’ nickname

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce accidently reveals the nickname he uses for the 33-year-old songstress

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Photo Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift ‘sweet’ nickname
Photo Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift ‘sweet’ nickname

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance is unknown to none.

Despite their busy schedules, the Lover songstress and the Chiefs End have kept investing in their relationship regularly. Be it their romantic dinner dates or surprise tour visits, the couple seemingly knows how to make each other feel ‘loved’.

Thanks to the Kelce brothers’ podcast, a new, interesting revelation about the couple’s relationship is now out for the fans.

This new secret about Taylor Swift slipped out of Travis Kelce’s mouth during the latest episode of New Heights podcast, which premiered on Wednesday.

In the latest episode, the two brothers were having a chat when the love-struck footballer’s brother, Jason Kelce, heaped praise on his younger brother for becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards Sunday. After hailing Travis, Jason mentioned Taylor Swift liking the post related to Travis’ newest achievement.

In response to this social media support by Taylor, the NFL player thanked his love lady by saying, “Thanks, Tay.” In doing so, he gave away the nickname he uses for The Eras Tour hitmaker.

“I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting,” added Travis before signing off.

As fans will know, the footballer does not mention his American girlfriend much in his talks claiming that “moving forward” he plans on focusing on his team, reported Page Six

