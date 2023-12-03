 
Sunday, December 03, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift join Mahomes family for holiday bash

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have begun early Christmas celebrations with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 03, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift joined Patrick and Brittany Mahomes to get into the Christmas spirit early. The foursome attended the Miracle on Main Street event in Kansas City on Friday night.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes stole the show wearing matching reindeer onesies. Photos on Brittany's Instagram showed the couple posing in their festive costumes along with Kelce and quarterback Blake Bell and his wife Lyndsay, who also wore green Christmas tree onesies.

While Kelce and the Style hitmaker did not post from the event, eagle-eyed fans spotted the couple in photos on social media. They did not appear to be in costumes like the Mahomes.

The bash celebrated the holidays with Santa visits, vendors, performances and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree. 

Kelce, Mahomes and their Chiefs teammates then flew to Green Bay on Saturday ahead of their Sunday game against the Packers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur has indicated that Swift may be in attendance to support her boyfriend Kelce. 

If so, it would mark the first game Swift has attended to cheer on the tight end since October 22nd. She looks to squeeze in more games while on a break between tour stops in February.

