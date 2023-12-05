Britney Spears’ sister has earned her way back to one of the shows she was axed from, days after stepping down from 'I’m A Celeb'

Photo Jamie Lynn Spear’s quitting 'I’m A Celeb' won her another TV spot?

Jamie Lynn Spears is back to the spotlight days after quitting I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

The sister of the famous pop star Britney Spears stepped down from the reality show broadcasted by ITV on “medical grounds” as per the announcement of a representative from I’m a Celebrity made on the 28th of November.

After this, reports emerged on the internet that claimed that Britney Spears, who is the author of The Woman In Me, was "disappointed" in her younger sister for behaving 'unprofessionally' on the show.

Seemingly turning a deaf ear to her sister’s remarks, the Zoey 101 actress has made her way back to one of the shows, she was eliminated from.

The show in question refers to the US’s Dancing With The Stars, from where Jamie Lynn Spears and her dancing partner Alan Bersten were the second contestant couple to be sent back home.

According to Metro UK, lately, the 32-year-old American actress and singer reappeared on the show, which is headed towards its finale.

Jamie Lynn Spears along with her professional dancing partner joined her fellow stars on the show.

The star-studded list of the show finalists includes singer Jason Mraz, Marvel actress Xochitl Gomez, The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules's Ariana Madix and How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan.