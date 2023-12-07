Meghan Markle and father Thomas Markle still have unresolved issues

Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle go 'beyond repair': 'Would take lot of forgiveness'

Meghan Markle and estranged father, Thomas Markle relationship has been branded beyond repair.

The Duchess of Sussex is urged to make amends with her father if she instead of ignoring his public pleas of a patch up.

Relationship and PR expert, Louella Alderson, believes that the father-daughter duo have crossed all boundaries of reconciliation.

She said: "There are still unresolved issues between them, and it's unlikely they will be able to mend their relationship anytime soon if Thomas Markle keeps sharing private information.

"Their relationship could very well be beyond repair at this point, as there have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them."

However, she added: "It's possible for relationships to mend and heal over time, but ultimately, it will depend on both parties being willing to put in effort and work towards reconciliation.

"It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it's unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point," noted Ms Anderson.