 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together

Taylor Swift has recently received the honour of becoming the Time's Person of the Year for 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together
Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who recently received the honour of becoming the Time's Person of the Year and has also claimed the 5th position in the list of the world's most influential women's list, has sent her fans into a frenzy as she revealed that she has been dating the NFL star Travis Kelce for the past five months.

The songstress has finally broken her silence regarding her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, revealing that she contacted Travis after the latter spoke about her on his podcast, The New Heights.

According to the Mirror, the sports star once talked about the singer on his podcast, saying, "I went to see Taylor at one of her shows and tried to gift her a friendship bracelet with my phone number on it."

Taylor said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

The celebrity couple's budding romance became the talk of the town in September after Taylor was spotted at one of Travis's NFL games, cheering alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza video
'Barbie' star Scott Evans treats fans to movie's BTS extravaganza
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs responds to sexual assault allegations with a strong denial
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Paris Hilton's surrogacy choice for kids' birth rooted in traumatic past
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are not attention seekers?
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift embraces her new ‘identity’
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of gangraping a girl aged 17
Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez getting 'too particular' with Hollywood
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to address issue of racism, release statement
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to address issue of racism, release statement
Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama
Angelina Jolie reveals her secret way of ‘hiding’ amid Brad Pitt drama
Taylor Swift accuses Kanye West of ‘taking away’ her entire career
Taylor Swift accuses Kanye West of ‘taking away’ her entire career
Royal family’s secret ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed
Royal family’s secret ‘strategy’ over racism claims revealed