Taylor Swift has recently received the honour of becoming the Time's Person of the Year for 2023

Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together

Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who recently received the honour of becoming the Time's Person of the Year and has also claimed the 5th position in the list of the world's most influential women's list, has sent her fans into a frenzy as she revealed that she has been dating the NFL star Travis Kelce for the past five months.

The songstress has finally broken her silence regarding her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, revealing that she contacted Travis after the latter spoke about her on his podcast, The New Heights.

According to the Mirror, the sports star once talked about the singer on his podcast, saying, "I went to see Taylor at one of her shows and tried to gift her a friendship bracelet with my phone number on it."

Taylor said, "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

The celebrity couple's budding romance became the talk of the town in September after Taylor was spotted at one of Travis's NFL games, cheering alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.