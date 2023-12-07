Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm's future

Kim Kardashian spills on her children’s ‘entrepreneurial’ future

Kim Kardashian recently revealed if she will follow the footsteps of momager Kris Jenner when it comes to motherhood.

The SKIMS mogul, who shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West, opened up about her children’s interests while speaking on an episode of Mavericks with Mav Carter.

When the host asked her if she looks up to the Kardashians matriarch, Kim replied that she does not expect her children to have the business acumen that her family possesses, and just wants to support their dreams.

“I want them to do whatever makes them happy,” she told the SpringHill Company CEO.

Read More: Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true

The 43-year-old reality star went on to explain that North (aged 10) and Saint (aged 8) already seem set on what they want their future to look like.

“I see what they're into and like the creative energy from them and I kind of can tell maybe where my two older ones are going to go. North, for sure, feels creative. Saint feels creative,” she added.

On the other hand, she claims that its too early to say anything about her little ones i.e. Chicago (aged 5) and Psalm (aged 4).

Read More: Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama

“If you ask Psalm what he wants to do, he wants to be like a truck driver or anything with a truck. That's like his Halloween costume for like three years,” she joked.