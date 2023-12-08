 
Friday, December 08, 2023
Mason Hughes

Piers Morgan, Andrew Tate lock horns in fiery online spat over COVID vaccine

The heated exchange comes after Piers called out Tate for 'misogynistic' comments directed at Amanda Holden

Mason Hughes

Friday, December 08, 2023

The internet witnessed an unusually heated debate between TV host Piers Morgan and the controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

Piers has unfortunately gotten Covid-19 and therefore he announced that he will be broadcasting his show Uncensored from his home due to illness.

This announcement wasn't taken well by the anti-vaxxers whose claims the TV host has challenged on multiple occasions.

Andrew, who has also been an anti-vaxxer (people who don't believe that the coronavirus vaccine can help prevent the disease), posted a picture of the 58-year-old talk show post featuring the latter in a hospital bed and wrote, "Hope the vaccine helps you recover from Covid."

Piers hit back at the influencer and wrote, "Thanks for your concern, Andrew. Ironically, if I’d had another Covid booster I wouldn’t have caught the damn thing again and wouldn’t be feeling so rough. That’ll teach me to listen to ill-informed anti-vax imbeciles on the internet…!"

He then took another swipe at the social media personality by sharing a photo of Tate standing topless in front of a mirror and made a joke about him being afraid of needles.

However, Tate then again clapped back, stating, "I gave you Covid. I have no vaccines and wore no mask. I did it. I of course suffer zero symptoms because I am too sexy and rich."

The back-and-forth between the two men comes after Piers recently interviewed Tate and called him out for his "misogynistic" comments previously directed at Amanda Holden.

