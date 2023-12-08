Adele said she was only 16 at that time when Tony Blair decided to wage war on Iraq

Adele reveals that protest against Iraq war birthed her first single

Music icon Adele has recently been making headlines after confirming her marriage with her longtime boyfriend sports agent, Rich Paul.



The 35-year-old hitmaker has revealed that her first single stemmed from her anger towards then-Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

According to Daily Mail, the songstress revealed after Blair decided to go to war with Iraq, she wrote the lyrics after participating in her first-ever anti-war protest.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele was asked about her feelings for her first single (Hometown Glory), she replied, "It makes me very emotional. I miss London, but I miss London from before all of this happened in my life."



She continued, "I remember it like it was yesterday when I wrote that song. I still feel like it's my baby. And I don't think everyone knows, but I wrote it the day after I went to my first-ever protest."

Adele said she was only 16 at that time when Tony Blair decided to wage war on Iraq, adding that she attended her first protest with pal Olivia, adding that it was almost a million-people turnout in London.

The former PM has admitted the mistake and called it a wrong decision to invade Iraq and then Afghanistan.