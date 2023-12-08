In a recent interview, Adele talked about her home country and marriage with sports agent Rich Paul

Adele gives inside scoop on her current living situation

Adele talked about her living situation and why she does not want to move back to the United Kingdom.

The 35-year-old singer, who moved to Los Angeles in 2016, initially confessed that she came to America for money.

However, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed a new reason behind her choice of not going back to her home country.

“I get really bad seasonal depression, so the weather is good for me. It is strange sometimes, because I’m very British.” she said.

Adding that it is already hard to get in touch with her extrovert side these days, the Hello crooner admitted that she loves L.A because “everyone goes to each other’s houses.”

She also talked about her marriage with sports agent Rich Paul and said: “Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together.”

Adele confirmed her marriage to the sports agent in November when she attended her friend Alan Carr's comedy show.

An eyewitness had claimed: “I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted 'I did.'"