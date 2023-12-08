Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with him

Adele can't stand her own music, says husband Rich Paul drives her crazy

Adele, an acclaimed music icon, has recently stunned her fans by sharing rare insights into her married life after confirming her marriage to sports agent Rich Paul last month.

The songstress confirmed that she secretly married the love of her life, at her close pal Alan Carr's comedy show.

The 35-year-old hitmaker appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and expressed gratitude for getting together with Rich.

Replying to a question about if she listens to her own music, the pop star replied, "Richard does, it drives me insane. And it's funny because, in my car with my driver, he knows if my song comes on, he has to turn the radio, just turn it off (laughs)," adding that she doesn't like it at all.

Adele continued, "It was very emotional reading about his mum because obviously, she's not with us, so I've never met her."

Her composure crumbled talking about her husband's mum, adding, "It was hard for him to write that."

In November, the songstress confirmed her marriage with the Rich at Alan Carr's show, with two audience members confirming the news to US celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki and shares a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with him.