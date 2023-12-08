 
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco despite Internet's disapproval?

Earlier today, Selena Gomez confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco on social media

Selena Gomez sparked marriage rumors with Benny Blanco just hours after she confirmed her new relationship with him.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 33-year-old singer posted a monochrome picture of her hand, flaunting a ring with the initial ‘B.’

Her followers assume that Benny already proposed to Selena as she wore the supposed diamond on her ring finger.

Read More: Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance

She had on a diamond 'B' ring that wrapped around her left ring finger.

Earlier today, the Single Soon hitmaker furiously defended the music producer as she told fans "he's the best thing that has ever happened" to her.

Selena admitted to her new relationship when she openly defended Benny on a fan account that reported: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” 

She commented on the post saying: “Facts.”

After a follower reminded her how the Eastside hitmaker defended ex Justin Bieber by calling her a "cookie-cutter pop artist" in 2020, she replied: "Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."

