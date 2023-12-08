Selena Gomez confirmed her new romance with ex Justin Bieber's longtime friend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her new romance with ex Justin Bieber’s long-time friend Benny Blanco.

On Thursday, she posted a monochrome snap on her Instagram story where she is leaning her head on a man’s shoulder, leading to fans think that it's the music producer whose face was cropped out.

However, the Rare Beauty mogul admitted to her new relationship when she openly defended Benny on a fan account that reported: “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.”

She commented on the post saying: “Facts.”

When a handle named Selena Gomez Brasil shared a screenshot of her confirmation, the Single Soon hitmaker again chimed in and wrote: “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Fans flocked to the replies and reminded her how Benny once insulted her in 2020 while talking to podcast host Zach Sang.

During the conversation, the Eastside hitmaker called Selena a "cookie-cutter pop artist" while defending Justin.

An Instagram user told Selena: “He cursed you. That’s not treating you well,” to which she replied: “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end.”

Another netizen penned: “You’re just corny omg that man was shading you years ago. Selena once again furiously defended her new beau by writing: “Lol yeah. And he’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with.”