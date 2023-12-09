 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Melanie Walker

Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama

Selena Gomez recently confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco while furiously defending him

Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Selena Gomez recently stepped out with her bestie Taylor Swift amid the drama surrounding her new relationship with Benny Blanco.

The two singers were seen enjoying a night out in New York City, however, the Single Soon hitmaker looked run down as she wore a snake-printed overcoat and miniskirt on black stockings and leather boots.

In the pictures shared by a fan account, Taylor couldn't make it completely into the frame but was seen rocking a brown coat with fur lining and black-and-white checkered skirt.

Read More: Selena Gomez's hidden 'victim-mindset' laid bare in viral video

Their hangout comes after Selena brazenly defended her romance with Benny on a fan account that reported: "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship."

She commented on the post saying: "Facts."

After a follower reminded Selena how her I Can’t Get Enough collaborator defended ex Justin Bieber by calling her a "cookie-cutter pop artist" in 2020, she replied: "Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."

Read More: How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?

Shortly after the confirmation, the Rare Beauty mogul also sparked engagement rumors with Benny as she flaunted a diamond ring, with the initial B, on her Instagram stories.

