Selena Gomez confirmed her new romance with Benny Blanco earlier today on Instagram

How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez took the Internet by storm after she brazenly confessed to her new romance with Benny Blanco.



The 33-year-old artist broke the news with an Instagram story where she is leaning her head on a man’s shoulder.

Fans took a wild guess that the mystery man is her ex Justin Bieber's longtime friend.

Selena was quick to confirm their speculations as she wrote in the comments section of a fan page by calling Benny the “best thing that has ever happened to her.”

An insider has now spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the new lovebirds have been "casually seeing each other" for a while and they made their relationship official just recently.

“Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented,” they added.

Moreover, the tipster claimed that the Calm Down crooner is in a great place in her life and feels content, “She is enjoying where things are going.”

Earlier today, Selena added fuel to the fire after sparking engagement rumors with Benny as she flaunted a ring donning the letter B, engraved with diamonds, on her Instagram stories.