Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Selena Gomez's hidden 'victim-mindset' laid bare in viral video

Fans slam Selena Gomez for being a 'crybaby' after she confirms her relationship with Benny Blanco

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Selena Gomez is under fire after she confirmed her new relationship with beau Benny Blanco.

The Come and Get It hitmaker astounded the world when she flashed a gigantic ring with the initial ‘B’ in one of her Instagram stories.

Fans surmised that the 33-year-old singer’s new boyfriend had already proposed to her before she flaunted the supposed diamond ring in a black and white capture of her hand. 

Soon, the 33-year-old songstress confirmed her new relationship while replying to a fan account that reported this news commenting, “Facts."

In the course of these events, a video has been surfacing on the internet in which Selena’s 'unprofessional' reaction to an interview is being slammed by fans.

In the viral clip, Selena can be seen returning to a room, where her friends were present, after giving the interview.

Right after entering the room, Selena commented of her experience, “I am done. I can’t do that anymore,” adding that she felt “like a product.”

However, fans slammed this allegedly rude behavior of Selena.

One netizen shared the video writing, “this video is the perfect example of what kind of person selena gomez actually is.. instead of doing good things selflessly, she wants praise for maybe potentially doing good work in the future like everything always has to be about her somehow.”

Selena Gomezs hidden victim-mindset laid bare in viral video

A second slammed, ”And she willingly put this out there thinking it made her look good. Meanwhile I felt bad for the interviewer who’s doing her job of doing lighthearted interviews. And the answer “philanthropy” is basic af, what did you want her to follow up with?”

Selena Gomezs hidden victim-mindset laid bare in viral video

“Lmao I just noticed how everyone knows when she’s angry and have walk on egg shells. They were all chilling until she started talking, then got tense. I feel like they have to deal with that a lot,” wrote another.

