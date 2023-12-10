John Stamos made an appearance at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach on Friday

John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella

John Stamos has recently paid a heartfelt tribute to stylist Ralph Cirella a few after the latter passed away at the age of 58.

John recently made an appearance at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach on Friday. According to Page Six, the event saw a rare scene as a butterfly started circling the Full House alum.

Reacting to the situation, the actor stated, "It might be Ralph. Our friend Ralph, Ralph Cirella from the Howard Stern Show died a couple of days ago so it's been a little tough the last days."

The 60-year-old continued with a smile on his face, "That might be him, Ralphy?"

The actor also talked about his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, revealing that he also wrote about the seeing signs from those who passed away.

He said, "My father passed away and my mom started saying, when she’d see a hummingbird she’d say, ‘Oh there’s your dad'."

Stamos recalled “the old days” when Cirella “worked his magic” as a makeup artist on Stern’s Channel 9 show.

John added, "From that first day of our meeting, I and Cirella were lifelong friends, I just wished he lived longer."