Sunday, December 10, 2023
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation

Gisele owns multiple Miami homes, including a new one on a horse farm and a Miami Beach property

Gisele Bundchen has recently revealed that she is renovating her Miami house and stunned her fans by revealing the secret tool that has been helping her in the home renovation project.

According to People Magazine, the 43-year-old Brazilian model made an appearance at the IWC Schaffhausen event for Art Basel Miami on Friday and revealed, "I am doing construction! It's incredible - doing construction in Miami takes a lot of patience."

Surprised by the unusual reaction of laughter in the room, Gisele added, "I am guessing by the reaction, I am not the only one."

She also revealed her secret tool, saying, "I am exercising all those years of mediations," adding that it has been very useful to her.

Gisele owns multiple Miami homes, including a new one on a horse farm and a Miami Beach property with her ex, Tom Brady, whom she got divorced from in October 2022.

Brady's ex continued, "I have to tell you, having a moment to free yourself, to breathe, to really just nourish yourself first, I think it goes a long way. For me, when I don’t do it, I feel a huge difference."

