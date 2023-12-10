 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jennifer Garner is ‘tired' of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test

Jennifer Garner allegedly holds very shocking views when it comes to Ben Affleck’s attitude around the kids

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Jennifer Garner is ‘tired of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test
Jennifer Garner is ‘tired' of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test

Jennifer Garner allegedly has very strong views in regards to Ben Affleck’s smoking habits.

All of this has been brought to light by inside sources close to OK magazine.

Per their findings, Garner has stern views on Affleck’s smoking.

According to the insider, “Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it.”

“J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon.”

However, Garner considers this habit “disgusting.”

“She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids.”

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck are parents to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

However, at the same time, “Jen's been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs” even though “this is putting her patience to the test.”

Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas video
Prince Harry likely to make King Charles happy over Lilibet, Archie on Christmas
Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video
Olivia Rodrigo offers an alternate rendition of ‘Vampire': Video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row video
David Beckham comes out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row
Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card
Millions react to Kate Middleton, Prince William's annual Christmas card
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Shane MacGowan's wife on Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's relationship
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Britney Spears' mom being ‘extra cautious' of 'hurting her chances'
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Oscar-Nominee Ryan O'Neal, Love Story star, passes away at 82
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle racism row is 'whole different conversation: 'Not the same'
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Kate Middleton will 'terribly miss George' as Prince William 'wins' argument
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games video
Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
Gisele Bundchen's unconventional tool keeps her calm during Miami home renovation
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'
King Charles 'full of energy,' not 'concerned' by book 'Endgame'