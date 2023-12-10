Jennifer Garner allegedly holds very shocking views when it comes to Ben Affleck’s attitude around the kids

Jennifer Garner is ‘tired' of Ben Affleck putting her patience to the test

Jennifer Garner allegedly has very strong views in regards to Ben Affleck’s smoking habits.

All of this has been brought to light by inside sources close to OK magazine.

Per their findings, Garner has stern views on Affleck’s smoking.

According to the insider, “Jen and J.Lo have very different views on it.”

“J.Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it’s better than falling off the wagon.”

However, Garner considers this habit “disgusting.”

“She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids.”

For those unversed, Garner and Affleck are parents to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11.

However, at the same time, “Jen's been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs” even though “this is putting her patience to the test.”