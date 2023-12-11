 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have failed as brands in 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the biggest losers in 2023, attacks an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been branded 'whiny' by Hollywood Reporter after Prince Harry's memoir titled 'Spare.'

Speaking about the article, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "They've revealed the biggest Hollywood winners and losers of 2023. Harry and Meghan, who certainly consider themselves Hollywood elite, have found themselves on the losers side."

She also told Talk TV: "The Hollywood Reporter [is] basically the bible in this city. This has got to hurt Harry and Meghan personally and it's got to have William Morris Endeavor (WME)- her current talent agency - scrambling to figure out what their next steps are."

This comes as a source close to WME tells Daily Express US: "There’s absolutely no suggestion – yet – that there will be a parting of the ways. But one thing has become crystal clear.

"Whether or not Meghan was the source of a single word in Endgame, the fact is that its contents have backfired enormously on her and Harry. Quite aside from their family issues, the public perception of them both has taken another big hit, resulting in a further loss of popularity and making it much harder to market her," they noted.

