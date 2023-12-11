Joe Manganiello showed to a red carpet with Caitlin O’Connor after announcing divorce with Sofia Vergara

Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce

Sofia Vergara’s estranged husband Joe Manganiello made his first official appearance with rumored girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor over the weekend.

The 46-year-old actor showed up with the Winning Time actress at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani, New York City.

The couple smiled alongside each other as the Magic Mike star held his new girlfriend by the waist.

According to visuals shared by Page Six, Joe looked dapper wearing a black suit with a matching tie as he wore a gray shirt underneath.

On the other hand, Caitlin donned an emerald green gown with a sweetheart neckline and a high slit.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor at Cipriani red carpet

According to TMZ, the two met in August, just a month after Joe and Sofia announced their divorce, during a screening event of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2.



The estranged couple announced the end of their seven-year marriage in July.

Joe and Sofia released a joint statement to the outlet, stating: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."