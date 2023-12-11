 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce

Joe Manganiello showed to a red carpet with Caitlin O’Connor after announcing divorce with Sofia Vergara

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 11, 2023

Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce

Sofia Vergara’s estranged husband Joe Manganiello made his first official appearance with rumored girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor over the weekend.

The 46-year-old actor showed up with the Winning Time actress at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani, New York City.

The couple smiled alongside each other as the Magic Mike star held his new girlfriend by the waist.

According to visuals shared by Page Six, Joe looked dapper wearing a black suit with a matching tie as he wore a gray shirt underneath.

On the other hand, Caitlin donned an emerald green gown with a sweetheart neckline and a high slit.

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor at Cipriani red carpet
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor at Cipriani red carpet

According to TMZ, the two met in August, just a month after Joe and Sofia announced their divorce, during a screening event of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2.

The estranged couple announced the end of their seven-year marriage in July. 

Joe and Sofia released a joint statement to the outlet, stating: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife?
NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife?
'Squid Games: The Challenge' contestant Bee Dee shares experience and tips video
'Squid Games: The Challenge' contestant Bee Dee shares experience and tips
Bryan Adams spoke to Princess Diana, tried to 'save' her before death
Bryan Adams spoke to Princess Diana, tried to 'save' her before death
Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz
Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz
Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours video
Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles
Adele sets record straight on releasing only four albums in 17 years
Adele sets record straight on releasing only four albums in 17 years
Mama June mourns loss of daughter Anna: 'She gave one hell of a fight'
Mama June mourns loss of daughter Anna: 'She gave one hell of a fight'