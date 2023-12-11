Prince Harry is aware he has got no time to waste in making peace with King Charles

King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move after ‘Endgame' release

Britain’s King Charles has apparently snubbed his younger son Prince Harry with his latest move following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



According to a report by Woman’s Day, the palace insider says the monarch has been left feeling utterly saddened by the latest claims in Scobie’s book.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why

King Charles feels like his already fragile relationship with son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan has taken yet another hit.

King Charles is also refusing to take Prince Harry’s phone calls, the palace insider claimed.

Meanwhile, the same report reveals that Prince Harry is aware he has got no time to waste, not with the cold silence coming from across the pond.

“He's got to act now if he wants any chance of ever being forgiven by his family.”

Read More: Prince Harry 'desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles after 'Endgame' release

Harry is willing to set aside his issues to try and come to some kind of ‘peace treaty’. “Even he knows things have gone WAY too far."