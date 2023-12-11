 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move after ‘Endgame' release

Prince Harry is aware he has got no time to waste in making peace with King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 11, 2023

King Charles snubs Prince Harry with latest move after ‘Endgame' release

Britain’s King Charles has apparently snubbed his younger son Prince Harry with his latest move following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.

According to a report by Woman’s Day, the palace insider says the monarch has been left feeling utterly saddened by the latest claims in Scobie’s book.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why

King Charles feels like his already fragile relationship with son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan has taken yet another hit.

King Charles is also refusing to take Prince Harry’s phone calls, the palace insider claimed.

Meanwhile, the same report reveals that Prince Harry is aware he has got no time to waste, not with the cold silence coming from across the pond.

“He's got to act now if he wants any chance of ever being forgiven by his family.”

Read More: Prince Harry 'desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles after 'Endgame' release

Harry is willing to set aside his issues to try and come to some kind of ‘peace treaty’. “Even he knows things have gone WAY too far."

Royal fans react as Prince Harry issued new warning
Royal fans react as Prince Harry issued new warning
Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'
Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'
Bruce Willis ‘laughs' with his daughters despite ‘declining' health video
Bruce Willis ‘laughs' with his daughters despite ‘declining' health
David Beckham puts Victoria Beckham in ‘constant state of anxiety': Read
David Beckham puts Victoria Beckham in ‘constant state of anxiety': Read
King Charles breaks royal tradition, controversial decision 'under scrutiny'?
King Charles breaks royal tradition, controversial decision 'under scrutiny'?
Kim Kardashian's pal offers advice over Taylor, Kanye feud video
Kim Kardashian's pal offers advice over Taylor, Kanye feud
Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team
Taylor Swift 'intimidates' Travis Kelce's opposing NFL team
Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals
Kanye West's kids exclude Bianca Censori from Christmas rituals
Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'
Prince Archie, Lilibet will battle the US, UK as 'headaches'
Timothee Chalamet opens up about 'Wonka' sequel video
Timothee Chalamet opens up about 'Wonka' sequel
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after 'Endgame' release: Here's why
Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere video
Kylie Jenner sneaks in Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' premiere