Prince Harry ‘desperate' for reconciliation with King Charles after ‘Endgame' release

Prince Harry ‘desperate' to make peace with King Charles after ‘Endgame' release

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly ‘desperate’ to return to Britain to meet his father King Charles for reconciliation after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.



The Dutch version of Endgame by Omid Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Harry, sparked royal race row last month.

According to Woman’s Day, King Charles younger son ‘wants a face-to-face with his father to try and defuse the situation.’

The publication, citing insiders, claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father wants to return to UK to make amends with his royal family specially his father King Charles.

The palace insider claimed, “Harry knows it's bad and he wants a face-to-face with his father to try and defuse the situation.

“This whole nightmare has been a huge wake-up call for Harry and he knows he needs to come home and talk to his family."

Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royal alongwith his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020, had not been prepared for how it all unfolded, the report claims and added and he “feels like things have gone way too far and he doesn't know what to do."

Harry’s true intentions for peace with royals were disclosed after a royal expert claimed the Duke has "an uncertain future" in US currently.