Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry is a 'fool and it will only end up being another public humiliation at the hand of the royals'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at odds after ‘Endgame' release: Here's why

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are seemingly at odds yet again following the release of their alleged friend Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame, last month.



According to a report by Woman’s Day, Prince Harry is desperate to return to Britain to make amends with his family, specially King Charles, however, Meghan Markle is not in favour of this idea.

The publication quoted insiders claiming Archie and Lilibet doting father has realized that he and Meghan may have finally crossed the line with his father.

The insider said Harry is ‘convinced’ the only way to stop things from getting out of hand was to literally turn up on King Charles doorstep.

However, Meghan Markle is thinking other way.

The source claimed, “Meghan thinks he's a fool and it will only end up being another public humiliation at the hand of the royals.”

Meghan knows she cannot stop Harry, the insider said and added, but she has no interest at all in joining him.

The palace insider said, “She (Meghan) doesn't seem to understand the gravity of the situation and it's incredibly frustrating for Harry, who's beginning to worry they'll never see eye to eye about his family."