Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be 'desperate to get back into the royal fold.'

Meghan Markle ‘carefully planned’ THIS secret message to King Charles

Meghan Markle appeared to offer olive branch to King Charles recently with 'secret signal' after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame reignited royal race row last month.



The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance last week and she was spotted wearing a bracelet gifted to her by father-in-law King Charles.

She sparked speculations she was 'using her jewellery to send subtle message’.

Now, a royal expert has claimed Meghan Markle's 'secret signal' to King Charles would have been 'carefully planned.'

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine, per Mirror UK, "Wearing the bracelet wasn't an oversight. If someone gives you a present and you wear it publicly, it's a little gesture - and in the world of the royals, little gestures often take on real significance.”

He further said, "It would've been carefully thought through, as some sort of secret message."

The royal expert’s remarks came amid reports Meghan and Harry are said to be 'desperate to get back into the royal fold.'

They also want to spend Christmas with the members of the Firm.