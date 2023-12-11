Royal fans react as Prince Harry issued new warning

Royal expert Nick Bullen warned: "I think Prince Harry has an uncertain future currently"

Royal fans have expressed their views after Prince Harry was issued warning to get ‘comfortable’ with life in the US amid ‘uncertain future.’



According to rumours, the Duke of Sussex is eager to reunite with the Royal Family but a royal expert has warned that he must instead get "comfortable" with his new life in the US.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, per Mirror UK, royal expert Nick Bullen said: "I think Harry has an uncertain future currently. His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years."

Reacting to the Mirror report, a royal fan commented, “Did he really think there would be no repercussions to his and Meghan’s constant attacks on the Royal Family?? He must have had a brain-freeze if he did.”

Another said, “As Harry is trying to get the necessary security for him and his family to even visit the UK. I do not think Harry is thinking of returning to the UK to live.”

“He’s still a child,” commented the third fan.