King Charles breaks royal tradition, controversial decision ‘under scrutiny'

Britain's King Charles has allegedly made a controversial decision to appoint pro-homeopathy doctor as head of royal medical household, breaking the royal tradition.



According to a report by the Independent, the monarch’s decision of appointing Dr Michael Dixon as head of royal medicine household is ‘under scrutiny’.

The Telegraph, per Independent, shared palace statement on the appointment, which reads: “Dr Dixon does not believe homeopathy can cure cancer. His position is that complementary therapies can sit alongside conventional treatments, provided they are safe, appropriate and evidence based.

“As Prince of Wales, The King’s position on complementary therapies, integrated health and patient choice was well documented. In his own words, ‘Nor is it about rejecting conventional medicines in favour of other treatments: the term complementary medicine means precisely what it says’.”

According to the Telegraph, Dr Michael Dixon is a practising GP who has argued that traditional remedies can play an important role in patient care.

According to Hello magazine, the monarch has broken the royal tradition with this controversial decision as his mother late Queen Elizabeth took a different approach.

She never made any statement about homeopathy or any type of medical treatment.

