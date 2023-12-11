Jewel finds Kevin Costner's ‘country western' vibe ‘charming'

Jewel and Kevin Costner have been introduced by a mutual friend and are reportedly dating

Singer Jewel and actor Kevin Costner appear to be enjoying a new romantic connection, thanks to their mutual friend Richard Branson.

Sources say the businessman played matchmaker by inviting Jewel to host a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation on his private Caribbean island last November.

“Richard [Branson] is 100 percent responsible for Kevin and Jewel hooking up,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She has been a friend of Branson’s for years and he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s.”

Costner and Jewel reportedly hit it off at the event. An eyewitness observed the pair trying to be discreet but noticing an obvious spark between them.

Jewel later posted on social media thanking Costner for his kindness at the charity event. Those who saw them interact said it was clear "something was going on."

While “not serious,” it seems Jewel likes Costner's down-to-earth personality and rural interests. She finds the "Yellowstone" star charmingly "country western." Those close to the singer say she “has a light in her that has not been there in quite some time.”

“They hit it off well and Jewel seems to be happy about it,” the insider shared.

Both Costner and Jewel went through high-profile divorces in recent years. The actor and his wife of 16 years, Christine Baumgartner, finalized their contentious split in September after months of settlement discussions.

Jewel was married to professional rodeo star Ty Murray from 2008 to 2014, sharing one son.