Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Prince Harry faces major blow as he receives another disappointing news from UK

The judge ordered Prince Harry to pay the legal fees of a British newspaper publisher after he lost part of a High Court libel case

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow as he received another disappointing news from UK.

Archie and Lilibet doting father has been ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing attempt to strike out part of paper's defence in libel case.

According to reports, a judge in London on Monday ordered Harry to pay the legal fees of a British newspaper publisher after he lost part of a High Court libel case.

Prince Harry had sued publisher last year over an article that stated he had tried to keep secret a separate legal fight with the British government over his publicly funded police protection, which was withdrawn after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Judge Matthew Nicklin on Monday ordered Harry to pay ANL £48,447 ($60,850) costs incurred dealing with the application by December 29.

He also said a full hearing in the case would be heard between May and July next year, lasting three or four days.

