Kate Middleton, Prince William achieve major milestone amid race row

Monday, December 11, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton and Prince William released their family portrait with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023”

Eloise Wells Morin

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her family have received massive support from royal fans amid race row.

Prince William and Kate on Saturday released their annual Christmas card, that also features their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They released their family portrait on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023.”

The photo has received over 2.6 million likes on Instagram, and according to claims the Wales family 2023 Christmas card is officially their most liked photo on the photo-video sharing app ever.

Also on X, over 21 million royal fans have viewed Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family photo, a major milestone the couple has received after Omid Scobie’s book Endgame sparked race row.

King Charles, Kate Middleton’s brother James, David Beckham and others have showered love on the Christmas card shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

